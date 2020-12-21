Gregory Keith Cloyed was born on Labor Day 1962 and lived an idyllic childhood in West Palm Beach, FL.
Following his graduation from Cardinal Newman High School, Greg migrated north to study at Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C. He enjoyed the region for its natural beauty, good people, and Appalachian culture and lived there for the remaining 40 years of his life. Greg had a passion for life’s finer things -- delicious foods, gardening, the wilderness, and live music. He had a great love for his friends and family and amused us all with his witty humor. He was a loquacious and friendly man who never knew a stranger.
Greg is survived by two thriving adult children, Cassidy Shugar (Mark) of Cincinnati and Austin Cloyed of San Francisco. Most recently he became a grandfather to a precious girl, Elizabeth Shugar. Greg is also survived by his mother, Leota Cloyed, his sister, Nancy Lorenzen (Tim), three nephews and partner, Laura Minges. His father, Keith Cloyed, preceded him in death.
During his later years, Greg suffered from primary progressive MS, a chronic neurological condition. His resilience and demeanor remained true to character until his passing on November 13, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to his memorial fund with The National Multiple Sclerosis Society. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
