Greg Oliver, 57, 2021, of Marion Thomas Road, Zionville, passed away Wednesday, June, 23, 2021, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Kim Byrd Oliver of Zionville; one son, Robert Gregory Oliver and wife Alex of Charlotte; one daughter, Taylor Denise Oliver of Yuma, Arizona; one stepson, Chandler Brown of Zionville; his mother, Barbara Knight Oliver of Vilas; one sister, Lisa Hudson and husband Tim of Mooresville; two brothers, Kenneth Robert Oliver and wife Ruth of Cornelius, and David Christopher Oliver of Stanley; three nieces, Candance Schultz and husband Kevin of Fort Rucker, Alabama; Ashley Turman and husband Dillon of Belmont, and Rebecca Nobles and husband Landon of Cornelius; three nephews, Andrew Ryan Oliver and wife Emma of Cornelius; Dylan Oliver and Matthew Oliver both of Stanley.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Franklin Oliver.
Funeral services for Greg Oliver were conducted Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Vernon Eller officiated. Interment followed in Mabel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, at the chapel, prior to the service.
At other times the family will be at the home of Barbara Oliver, 3477 Old US Highway 421, Vilas.
Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Online condolences may be sent to the Oliver family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
