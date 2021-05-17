BLOWING ROCK — It starts. The long-awaited traffic study focused on Green Hill Road begins this week, with a "Green Hill Road Public Comment" survey. An additional, separate feature of the public input facility is an interactive map that allows participants to point to one or more problem areas on the map and make a comment about the specific problem, in their opinion.
The survey is comprised of three straightforward questions:
- How do you use Green Hill Road?
- What mode of transportation do you use to travel on Green Hill Road
- What do you see as the biggest issues with traveling on Green Hill Road? (check all that apply)
In addition, there is a space for adding comments that you deem important to Green Hill Road as a transportation corridor.
The Interactive Comment Map will be available for public use from May 17 to June 15, 2021, approximately one month. Its use is pretty straightforward. To the left of the map are three icons, one each for "Speeding," "Safety Concern," and "Other." You simply click on the appropriate icon, drag it over to the worrisome spot on the map, click it in place, and add a comment in the spaces provided.
"The Survey and Map will be active for the next 30 days to gather input from our citizens," said town manager Shane Fox.
Fox indicated that the consulting firm performing the study, Ramey Kemp, will be onsite at the end of June and the first of July to gather data in the field.
SURVEY: https://arcg.is/1n8Lm1
