RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper announced Jan. 6 that the modified stay-at-home order will be extended for three weeks as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the state. The order was originally announced Dec. 8 and was set to end Jan. 8.
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 3,893 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Jan. 6. Nearly 7,000 COVID-19 cases were reported in North Carolina on Jan. 6.
Under the order, which requires people to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., the sale of alcoholic beverages is prohibited for on-site consumption between the hours of 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Businesses including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses, most retail stores and others, have capacity limits and are required to close by 10 p.m.
"The numbers paint a dark and difficult picture," Cooper said at the Jan. 6 press conference. "We are at a critical point in our fight against this virus."
NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen also issued a secretarial directive to stay at home except for essential activities. Cohen issued the directive as 84 North Carolina counties report a critical level of viral spread.
“There is an alarming amount of virus everywhere in our state. We are in a very dangerous position,” Cohen said. “Every single North Carolinian needs to take immediate action to save lives and protect themselves and each other.”
The secretarial directive aligns with recent recommendations from the White House Coronavirus Task Force, the Governor’s Executive Orders on COVID-19 and the COVID-19 County Alert System for North Carolina. North Carolinians are directed to:
- Only leave home for essential activities such as going to work or school, for health care purposes, to care for family members or to buy food.
- Avoid leaving home if over the age of 65 or at high risk for developing serious illness. Use delivery services or alternative pick-up methods for food and retail.
- Avoid gathering with people whom they do not live with.
- Wear a mask and keep distance from people when leaving home.
- Avoid any indoor public spaces where people are not wearing masks.
- Stay away from crowds. Avoid places where people may gather in large numbers.
More information on the secretarial directive can be found here: files.nc.gov/covid/documents/NCDHHS-Secretarial-Directive-January-6-2021.pdf.
More information on the modified stay-at-home order can be found here: files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO-181-FAQ.pdf.
