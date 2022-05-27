Gordon Grant Shore, 84, of Cardinal Lane, Boone, nc, passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday morning, May 24, 2022.
Born March 26, 1938 in Watauga County, he was a son of Grant and Maude Triplett Shore. Gordon served as a deacon at Middle Fork Baptist Church since the early 70’s. He retired from the ASU Print Shop after 27 years of service and held various other jobs over the years with Roten Furniture, Watauga Democrat, Brown & Graham, Inc., Triplett’s Amoco, Blue Ridge Shoe Plant and Blue Bell Plant in Lenoir. He also was a proud member of High Country Classic Cars. The family requests anyone with vintage cars to please drive their cars in procession to the cemetery.
Gordon is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy Dancy Shore; son, Jeffrey Gordon Shore of Boone, and fiancé, Linda Caroline Bradshaw; two grandsons, Jeffrey Garrett Shore and wife, Skyler and Hunter Grant Shore and wife, Rachel, all of Hickory; and one brother, George Lee Shore and wife, Ann, of Boone. A number of nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Funeral services for Gordon Shore will be conducted Saturday afternoon, May 28, 2022, at 1 o’clock, at Middle Fork Baptist Church, officiated by Dr. Earl Davis and Rev. Harold Bennett. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 o’clock, prior to services, at the Church. Graveside services will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Middle Fork Baptist Church, PO Box 743, Blowing Rock, NC 28605.
