BLOWING ROCK – With the peak vacation season fast approaching, the concept of “sustainable tourism” has taken on a new meaning in recent weeks — and not in a good way. The government’s extended unemployment benefits have had unintended consequences, according to business professionals.
With hundreds of thousands of hospitality industry employees collecting $600 a week from the U.S. government by being unemployed, tourism-related businesses nationwide are finding it difficult to staff hotels, restaurants, and theme parks when staffers laid off during the pandemic can make more money sitting at home. The ramifications for towns such as Blowing Rock, where tourism is the major economic driver, are serious business.
“I anticipate that we are going to have record numbers of people vacationing up here in the mountains this season,” said Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce chief executive officer Charles Hardin. “This may sound incongruous, but that worries me.”
In one sense, Hardin is also “CEO” of the Blowing Rock business community. The chamber of commerce is the primary overseer of Blowing Rock’s overall “brand.”
“Historically, Blowing Rock has had a very good reputation for showing visitors a good time. We have some outstanding hoteliers and restauranteurs who know how to treat people right and provide great service. That collective reputation is Blowing Rock’s ‘brand,’ if you will. Right now, I am afraid that our brand may be at risk in the upcoming peak tourist season.”
To explain his fear, Hardin first explained his anticipation of record demand for guest services.
“Everybody has received stimulus checks. They have been vaccinated against COVID-19. They have been cooped up for a year and now they want to go somewhere as the restrictions are being lifted. Normally, that would be great for the tourism industry,” said Hardin. “The problem is that the hotels, restaurants and attractions are only partially staffed and having a hard time filling out their staffing rosters. Even with jobs waiting for them, the workers that got laid off last year during the pandemic restrictions are not coming back to work. They are making more money on unemployment than they would working. For most, having to go on unemployment because of the pandemic actually gave them a raise. And the employers with jobs waiting for the unemployed are offering pre-pandemic salaries and wages. So until the extended unemployment payments from the government go away, the hospitality industry is going to have a hard time finding the housekeepers, cooks, dishwashers, and wait staff that drive the businesses,” said Hardin.
Tracy Brown, executive director of the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority concurred, suggesting that the symptomatic examples of the problem are nearly endless.
“One of my peers just told me that the city of Charlotte has something like 10,000, more or less, hospitality industry jobs that are going begging, right now. They are open, unfilled positions. And that is just ONE city. Hotels across the nation are running at only 25 percent to 40 percent occupancy not because of the coronavirus, but because they don’t have enough staff to ‘flip’ or clean the rooms from one night to the next for new guests that might be arriving.”
Hardin added that many of the High Country region’s restaurants, including in Blowing Rock, are having to rethink their business models.
“If you drive down Blowing Rock Road in Boone, you see that Chili’s is shuttered completely. I don’t know that they even have takeout at this point. Puerto Nuevo across from Walmart appears to be closed. There is a sign on the door of Bella’s that they aren’t open until 4:00 pm, now. Here in Blowing Rock, I am not aware of any restaurants forced to close entirely but most have either cut back on their hours or are not open any longer seven days a week. They are having to close for a couple of days to give the employees they do have some time off to rest and spend time with their friends and families.
“I just spoke with one hotelier that has an on-premise restaurant. He just interviewed a young man that had come in, answering an ad for a dishwasher. When the owner told the guy what the job paid, the man answered that he was making more sitting at home, and declined,” said Hardin.
The Blowing Rock chamber executive emphasized that it is not just a High Country problem.
“One of my counterparts below Asheville told me that there is a Chick Fil A newly built in his market area, ready to open. And they have gotten zero applications for the jobs,” said Hardin.
Back to the branding of Blowing Rock issue, Hardin was pragmatic with his notes of caution.
“What happens when people arrive and they have to wait for an hour and half in line to get a table at a restaurant because the restaurant is short-staffed? What happens when they can’t get a room at a hotel because it is only running at 30 to 40 percent occupancy? What happens when the service help are so busy and rushed they are a bit brusque or can’t spend an appropriate amount of time interacting with the customers? Well, bad reviews are the end result. That is what I fear the most: damage to the Blowing Rock brand. I feel we have a real problem brewing, because Blowing Rock’s brand is at risk,” said Hardin.
