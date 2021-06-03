BLOWING ROCK — Luke is a 4-year-old Rottweiler-Poodle mixed breed canine and best friend of Lila, of Concord. In fact, they are such good friends, Lila even shares several licks of her ice cream cone with her buddy.
Sitting on a bench along Main Street on May 29, the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, Lila was enjoying her recently purchased, rainbow-flavored ice cream cone from Kilwin’s when Luke looked her squarely in the eye, expectantly. With that “look,” how could she not share?
When “Mom” came out of a nearby store with an armful of bags, she quickly surveyed the situation, shrugged her shoulders, laughed and said, “Oh, these two have grown up together. They are both my kids!”
Teaching kids to share with their little brothers — that is priceless!
