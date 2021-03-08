Gloria Shull Parlier, 81, of Boone, N.C., gained her Angel Wings on March 2, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family following a period of declining health.
Gloria was born October 19, 1939 in Forsyth County to Fred and Jettie Ward Shull.
She was a graduate of Cove Creek High School and was retired from Shadowline, Inc., of Boone. Gloria was a member of First Independent Baptist Church in Blowing Rock.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Ellis Ray Parlier; three brothers, Jerry, Phil and Billy Shull; nephew, Robbie Berry Hughes; niece, Elisha Hicks; three brothers-in-law, James Shore, Robert Berry, Sr. and J.D. Franklin; and great-nephew, William Gibson.
Gloria is survived by her loving grandson, Tyler Ray Parlier and loving granddaughter, Danielle Baker, both of Boone; three sisters, Pat Shore, Nancy Berry and Maxie Franklin, all of Boone; nieces, Joanna Shore and Lynn Isaacs, both of Boone; nephews, Phil Berry (Christy) of Maiden, Joey Shore of Boone, and Mike Hughes of Hickory; great-nieces, Jasmine Shore, Savannah Berry, Jettie Hicks, Amber Fairbetter and Jennifer Warren; great nephew, Caleb Hicks; and special friend, Donna Hicks.
Graveside services were conducted Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 11 oclock at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens, officiated by Rev. Mike Barefoot and Rev. Gary Shew.
Donations may be made to Glorias grandchildren in care of Nancy Berry, 139 Winter Drive, Lot 34, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Parlier family.
