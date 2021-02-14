WATAUGA — Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation crowned a new Valentine's Day king and queen on Feb. 12.
CL Burleson, 67, was crowned king while Pat Norris, 78, was crowned queen. Staff and residents of the center had been voting for king and queen since Feb. 1.
The honorable mentions for queen were:
- Minnie Williams
- Vicki Keener
- Billie Stines
- Mildred Lewis
The honorable mentions for king were:
- Fred Vannoy
- Gerald Price
- RC Johnson
- James Robbins
Melinda Dagostino, activities director, said that all the residents were excited to vote for king and queen. The event was cosponsored by Medi Home Health and Hospice.
