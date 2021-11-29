Mr. Glen David Luttrell, 52, of Warrensville, N.C., entered into the presence of the Lord on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Davis Regional Medical Center.
Born May 17, 1969 in Watauga County, he was a son of the late William Dale and Eunice Tester Luttrell. Glen was a faithful member of Clifton Baptist Church serving in many capacities over the years. He started out serving as an Associate pastor for several years and then later moved into the youth director position. Glen was very gifted and very passionate at ministering to youth. Along with teaching them about Jesus you would always find him cracking jokes, playing and having just as much fun with it as the children. Glen also served the Hope After Dope ministry as assistant director for many years while living at the halfway house alongside the men to help and minister to them. Glen served the Lord in many capacities but his most valued ministry in life was leading, serving ad loving his wife and children. In Glen’s free time he enjoyed collecting sports cards and RC racing. Glen was a proud US Navy veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Amber Ward Luttrell; a son, Tristin Nardi; two daughters, Alexis Nardi, and Ava Luttrell; three brothers, William Kent Luttrell of Virginia Beach, Timothy Wayne Luttrell and wife Lisa of Yadkinville, and Bobby Dale Luttrell and wife Melissa of Lewisville. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews and his church family at Clifton Baptist Church.
Funeral service for Glen David Luttrell will be conducted Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 1 PM at the Clifton Baptist Church. Officiating will be Rev. Jimmy Galgano and Rev. Curtis Presnell. Burial will follow in the Boones Fork Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 AM until 12:30 PM at the Clifton Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to Clifton Baptist Church’s youth group in memory of Glen Luttrell. The donations can be sent to 972 Carl Eastridge Road, Warrensville, NC 28693.
Online condolences may be shared with the Luttrell family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Luttrell family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.