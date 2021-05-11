“But the seventh day is the Sabbath of the Lord thy God; in it thou shalt not do any work, thou, nor thy son, nor thy daughter, thy manservant, nor thy maidservant, nor thy cattle, nor thy stranger that is within thy gates.” Exodus 20:10
As I grew up in Blowing Rock, Sunday’s were a lot different than today. All businesses were closed on Sunday. It was a day of rest; a day that you went to church, ate your big meal of the day right after church, went to visit the grandparents, or lounged on the porch. It was a day of worship and rest.
Rest doesn’t come naturally for many of us. It seems that we run and run and run until we hit a wall or crash and burn. Then we get up and do it all over again. Instead of resting from our work, we rest because of our work! Some of us refuse to take a day off from our regular labors because we don’t want to look lazy, or we’re afraid that we will get outrun in the “rat race.” It is not uncommon to work seven days a week.
So, is to disobey the command to observe the Sabbath a sin? A Sabbath is simply an intentional, preplanned time of rest that was instituted by God. Read our focus scripture again. It seems that the command to rest and worship is pretty clear.
We all need a day each week to take a break from our work and let our hearts focus on the One who created us and gave us the Sabbath. The rest allows us to move away from our work and move toward Him. It is especially important for us to join in fellowship with others in our church families.
It has been a long time since we were all able to get together for worship in church. I, for one, have a renewed appreciation for being together as a church family.
Our willingness to obey this command shows the true nature of our hearts. Do you trust God enough to obey His command to rest and give up control of your life? I thank God for His gift of the Sabbath. God knows what we need most: dedicated time away from the world to be with Him. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: There are so many that have broken hearts and need our prayers. Continue to pray for the families of Sgt. Chris Ward and Deputy Logan Fox. Pray for those that keep us safe at home and abroad. Pray for our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work, many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Aubrey Riley and Gwen Barfoot on May 13, to Glenda Hollars on May 15, to Judy Hunt on May 16, to Pat Chommie on May 18, and to Linda Ratterree on May 19. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Robert and Barbara Plane on May 14. God bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “The best way to get even is to forget!”
