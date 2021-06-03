BLOWING ROCK — You just never know what kind of pleasant surprises you’ll find in Blowing Rock. Chris Bell, an artist specializing in landscape oils that are hard to distinguish from a photograph, was exhibiting on Saturday at the Martin House Gallery.
Kenneth Robinette, visiting Blowing Rock on Saturday and a retired longtime member of the Richmond County board of commissioners, said it best when looking across the room at an old barn painted by Bell.
“Wow. That is impressive. The attention to detail is remarkable. You’re sure this isn’t a photograph,” said Robinette.
Nope, it isn’t a photograph and neither are the dozen or so other scenes captured by Bell for this exhibit.
“The mountains of North Carolina have a lot of scenic opportunities. I really enjoy getting out and about in this region,” said Bell, as he pointed to scenes from Flat Top Manor’s Carriage House, Bass Lake, and other familiar spots.
“I love landscape painting. I studied with Julian Davis in Asheville, as an apprentice. I am just drawn to landscape. My favorite time of day to paint is during the last rays of daylight. It is that golden hour for both painters, as well as photographers,” said Bell.
Still in his 20s, Bell said he is a native of the North Carolina mountains and loves the people who have lived here — and the lives that they have lived.
To explain his process, Bell said he takes some photos to capture a particular moment as a point a reference, but he also does a lot of plein air painting.
“Especially if there are moving people in the scene, such as people or horses, that will come from the photographs as a stop-action study.,” he said.
Almost all of Bell’s work is done in the mountains between the High Country and Franklin, along the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Asked how long it takes him to do one of his larger pieces, Bell said, “Well, it can be six to eight weeks. I usually have several going at one time. So if I just worked on one, maybe a little bit faster. Part of the reason for working multiple paintings simultaneously is to keep my interest level up, but there are a lot of intricacies to my work. Layers, if you will. I have to let earlier layers dry before applying the next paint. I use some glazes, too, and those have to dry before I paint another layer. Some paintings require more layers than others, but I can easily see 10 or more layers on a single painting.”
Bell said he doesn’t remember a time when he wasn’t drawing something, and from a very young age.
“But when I was getting ready to graduate high school, I was looking to go down to the Savannah College of Art and Design. Julian Davis happened to see some of what I was already doing in a local frame shop and said, ‘If you want, come work with me and be my apprentice.’ So I latched onto that one-on-one experience. I credit Julian for most of my early development.”
Bell is a seventh-generation resident of Franklin growing up on the family farm.
“I am really attracted to these rural scenes,” he said.
