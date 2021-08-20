George Van Norris, father, husband, pastor, a man's man and a godly leader, left behind hisearthly body after years of gradual decline to join his Lord and Savior.
Born in Palestine Texas in 1932, George was raised in Radford, Virginia where he played football, baseball and basketball for Radford High school, winning the State basketball championship his senior year. He was recruited to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he received a Bachelor's Degree in business, and played left end for the Tar Heels football program on athletic scholarship. He was selected as captain of the football team his senior year and turned down an offer to play for the Green Bay Packers after graduation.
George came to know Christ through the influence of his college roommate, and following graduation worked as regional staff for InterVarsity Christian Fellowship. He met and married the love of his life, Nancy Norris, and attended Wheaton College Graduate School in theology, and then Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary, where he received his Masters in Divinity.
He was recruited by Jim Rayburn, founder and president of Young Life Campaign, and worked for Young Life for many years, serving in Augusta, Georgia and then as the Regional Director of the Southwest in Dallas, TX. He loved his time spent at Young Life ranches in Colorado.
After leaving Young Life staff, he moved with his family to the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. After ordination in the Presbyterian Church in America (PCA), he began church-planting in North Carolina and Georgia. An evangelist at heart, he first planted Westminster Presbyterian Church, now Crosspoint, in Boone, NC. Later, he planted Ashe Presbyterian Church in Jefferson and Wilkes Presbyterian Church in Wilkesboro, and was instrumental in organizing church plants in Rutherfordton, Hickory and Brunswick, Georgia.
George was a godly man and spiritual father to thousands, bringing many to faith in Jesus Christ. His love of hiking was lifelong, and he passed this passion on to his children and grandchildren. He influenced so many with his life, ran the race well, and was faithful to his Lord until the end.
Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, Whom shall I send? And who will go for us?And I said, Here am I. Send me! Isaiah 6:8
