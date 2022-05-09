George Lowell Cable, 85, joined his Lord on May 6, 2022.
Born January 13, 1937 to Dwight and Annie Lou Cable of Sugar Grove, NC, he first learned the virtues of hard work and faith as a farmer. He then worked as a furniture manufacturing lineman for a time before finding work first as an employee and then eventually, as the plant manager of Shadowline in Boone, NC for 44 years.
Lowell spent his life reading, studying, and for a good portion of time, teaching the Bible in Sunday school. An avid fisherman, he loved nothing more than to fish crappie tournaments and talk about his adventures at the annual fish fry he and his wife, Betty, hosted in July. He also served his country as a proud member of the Army 24th Infantry Division.
He is survived by his wife and special love of 22 years, Betty Cable; daughters Donna Morgan (Todd) of Nolensville, TN; Sonya Cable of Blythewood, SC; and sons, William Cable (Sheila) of Sugar Grove, NC; Terry Andrews (Holly) of Blowing Rock, NC; Johnny Andrews (Meg) of Blowing Rock, NC. He is also survived by grandchildren Amanda Delp (Todd) of Arlington, Va; Megan Ellis of Virginia Beach, Va; Anthony Cook (Andrea) of Damascus, Va; Kasity Jones (Shae) of Boone, NC; Matthew Corum of Blythewood, SC; Molly and Allyssa Morgan of Nolensville, Tn, and an additional nine Andrews grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, uncles, nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends including his special buddy, Carter Randall.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Jean Shelton Cable; his parents, Dwight and Annie Lou Cable; and his brother, Len Cable.
Funeral services for George Lowell Cable will be conducted Saturday afternoon, May 14, 2022 at 2 o’clock at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Burl Greer and Mr. Carter Randall. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 o’clock, prior to services, at Austin & Barnes. The family requests those attending to please wear a mask. Graveside services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to: Cool Springs Baptist Church % Rev. Burl Greer, 341 Cool Winds Dr., Boone, NC 28607.
