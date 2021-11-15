Mrs. Geneva Bell Main Proffitt, 89, of Mount Airy, N.C., passed away at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson.
Mrs. Proffitt was born on September 20, 1932, in Watauga County, North Carolina to the late Charlie James and Clemmie Elizabeth Riddle Main.
Geneva was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Left to cherish her memories are her daughters and son-in-law, Julia Ann Proffitt Owenby, Margaret Proffitt Des Roches, Barbara (Proffitt) and Larry Blood, Gail Proffitt; a son, Charles Harrison Proffitt; grandchildren and spouses, Stephen and Betsy Owenby, Mary Leigh and Ben Altom, Richard and Tabitha Des Roches, Tessa Des Roches, Matthew and Allison Blood, Andrew Blood, Michelle and Tyler Hudson, Kelly Richardson, Charlie Proffitt, Taylor Kernodle, Daniel Proffitt; nineteen great-grand-children; a brother and sister-in-law, Joseph Ronda Main and Jane; along with numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Proffitt was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Baxter William Proffitt; a son, David Baxter Proffitt; a grandson, Seth Kernodle.
Geneva was missionary supporter, an avid reader, and a life-long learner. She took classes at Surry Community College and Duke Divinity. She also obtained a BS in Biblical Studies and a BA in Theology and Ministries at Toccoa Falls Bible College in 1994. She then obtained her Masters of Christian Education from the Asbury Theological Seminary in 2000.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy with Rev. Danny Miller and Rev. John Ji Choi officiating.
The burial will be at 3:30 PM in the Hopewell Community Church Cemetery in Boone, North Carolina. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 15, 2021, from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy.
Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
