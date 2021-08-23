Gary Leon Morgan, 84, of Bamboo Road, Boone, N.C., passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Amorem Hospice in Lenoir.
Born June 22, 1937 in Waynesville, NC, he was a son of Norman Israel and Pauline Sams Morgan. Gary was a veteran of the US Army. He retired as the Assistant Director of University Support Services at ASU.
Gary is survived by his wife, Verdola Hampton Cook; son, Todd Morgan of Boone and daughter, Andrea Morgan of Boone; step-children, April Cook Guinchard (Jean-Louis), Dwaine Cook (Carrie) and Kevin Cook (Cashae); step-grandchildren, Jean-Louis II and Christian Guinchard, Reeves and Auden Cook, Landon, Colin, Melody and Diana Cook; brother, Herschel Scott Morgan (Carolyn) of Asheville; sister, Paula Barth (Dariel) of Wedgefield, SC; and Nancy Race (Richard) of Rock Hill, SC; and stepsister-in-law, Shirley Hampton of Pfafftown. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Norma June Morgan Khadhiri.
Gary has requested that no services be held.
The family respectfully requests no food or flowers and suggests memorials be made to Snow Masonic Lodge 363 Local Charity Fund, in care of Frank Guy, 2960 US Hwy 321 North, Sugar Grove, NC 28679.
A man with many stories, but few words.
He had an appreciation for beautiful, quiet spaces.
He had an intelligent mind and excellent memory for details,
a warm heart, but challenged with expressing his love.
He loved music and had his favorite chair, as many do,
when they get older.
He had an especially soft place in his heart
for young children and they could make him smile
and talk more than anyone.
He loved to drive and would drive for hours.
Maybe it brought him peace.
He made the best peanut brittle
and was generous with sharing.
He was kind and stubborn, caring and quiet,
simple and complicated, brilliant and boring.
He was loved.
Carrie E. Cook
