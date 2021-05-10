HENDERSONVILLE — In near dominating fashion, Watauga’s No. 1 boys singles tennis player, Andrew Ganley, defeated Forestview captain Evan Friday, 6-1, 6-1, on May 8 to win the singles title of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 3A West Regional Boys Tennis Championship at Jackson Park.
Just call Ganley the 2021 nemesis of Forestview. On May 7, Ganley dispatched the Jaguars’ William Barnes in the first round, 6-0, 6-0, then sent another Forestview player, Drew Crotts, packing, 6-1, 6-0, in the second round. With the win, Ganley advanced to the semifinals and, in the process, ensured a spot in next week’s North Carolina state tournament.
Ganley opened the semifinal on May 8 with some uncertainty, losing the first set A C Reynolds’ Ryan Turner, 2-6, before gathering himself to secure a spot in the final match by winning the next two sets, 6-3, 6-2. In emerging as the 3A West Regional singles champion, Ganley will undoubtedly receive a higher seed in the state tournament.
Watauga’s other singles representative, Cameron Artus, lost a tight battle in first round to T C Roberson’s Sam Chen, but it required three sets: 6-4, 2-6, 1-6.
In the doubles competition, the Pioneers’ Bryant Carroll and Marcus Muse lost in straight sets, 3-6, 1-6, to the Asheville High School team of Jonathan Lechman and Paul Kelsco, so were eliminated after first round play on May 7.
Watauga’s other doubles team, Carson Dillman and Abe Bachman fared better, defeating Asheville’s Sebastian Gant and Asher Cohn, 2-6, 7-5, 6-4 in the first round, but lost to Forestview’s Andrew Nanny and Henry Longbine, 4-6, 1-6, in Round 2.
In the team scoring, the winning team in each round’s matches was awarded team points. Watauga’s Northwestern Conference rival, Hickory, picked up the team title with 13 points, while the Pioneers’ 11 points secured the runners-up trophy for Watauga. Teams were awarded 1 point for each Round 1 victory, two points for each Round 2 win, three points for a win in the semifinals, and four points for being regional champion. Points were awarded identically for both the singles and doubles brackets.
The North Carolina state tournament will be held over two days, May 14 and 15.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
