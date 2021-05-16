BURLINGTON — Watauga varsity tennis No. 1 Andrew Ganley made it through the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3A boys state championship tournament by defeating Cole Peterson of Fike High School (Wilson), 6-2, 6-1, on May 14. In the quarterfinals, the Pioneer senior fell to Marvin Ridge (Waxhaw) High School’s Soham Pradhan, 6-3, 6-1. It was only Ganley’s second loss of the 2021 varsity tennis season.
“This was a challenging season,” said Watauga head coach David Peeler. “Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, we could only schedule conference matches. As a team, we were 5-1 in the regular season, then had six players qualify for the 3A West Regionals, highlighted by Andrew Ganley’s winning the regional championship title and advance to the state tournament.”
Reflecting on the 3A West Regionals, Peeler noted that because the Northwestern Conference in which Watauga competes is the smallest of the three conferences in the West, their NWC champions in both singles and doubles were only able to receive a No. 4 seed in the regional event. Even so, Watauga’s Ganley in singles and the doubles team of Lovern/Holtzman of Hickory won their respective regional titles and Hickory earned the overall team championship.
“With both the singles and doubles champions, the Northwestern Conference competed very well in the Regional tournament,” said Peeler. “And for Ganley to have lost only his second match of the year in the quarterfinals of the state tournament… well, that is something to be proud of, for sure.
“I am already looking forward to next year, to working with the young men that do not graduate this year and the rising freshmen that are interested not only in playing but being competitive in our new 4A adventure starting next year.”
In the state 3A singles event, Pradhan lost in the semifinals to Joshua Mayhew of Cedar Ridge (Hillsborough), 6-2, 6-4. Mayhew lost in the state final to Dennis Perumov, 6-2, 6-2.
Hickory duo wins state 3A title
In the first round of the doubles competition, Hickory’s Griffin Lovern and Costen Holzman defeated Foster Evans and Ford Evans of Clayton, 7-6 (12-10), 6-1. In the quarterfinals, the Hickory team defeated Jack Poelke and Aryan Vinay of Marvin Ridge, 6-0, 4-6, 6-0 to advance to the semifinals.
Lovern/Holtzman prevailed over New Hanover’s Alan Dimock and Augie Ballantine, 6-3, 6-4, in the semifinals, then completed the Northwestern Conference upset by defeating Rish Reddy and Harrison Williams (Marvin Ridge) for the doubles championship, 6-3, 7-5.
