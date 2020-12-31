After 70 years of living and giving to others, Gail Mahan Johnson of Boone, N.C., lost a courageous struggle with cancer on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.
A native of South Hamilton, MA, Gail was predeceased by her parents, Alexis A. and Marjorie M. Mahan; as well as a brother, Douglas Mahan of Spartanburg, S.C., and an infant granddaughter, Olivia Strickler of Pisgah Forest, N.C.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Len Johnson; and by daughters Heather Strickler (Scott), of Pisgah Forest, N.C., and Lindsay Johnson, of Durham, N.C. She is also survived by her sister, Gwen Ryan (Terry) of Gloucester, MA; and her brother, Alex Mahan (Johanna) of South Hamilton, MA; as well as her grandchildren, Caroline and Franklin Strickler of Pisgah Forest, N.C.
She will be remembered in as many ways as she had friends, but always with a joyful spirit, a giving heart, and a lover of all things bright and beautiful. Transcending her own limitations without complaint, she was a source of kindness and inspiration for others.
A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be shared online during the first quarter of 2021. Further information regarding a link to the service and online visitation will be available as plans are finalized.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to a charity of your choice that focuses on the needs of others, or to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, whose dedicated and caring staff helped Gail through difficult transitions. Address: 902 Kirkwood St NW, Lenoir, NC 28645
Online condolences may be shared with the Johnson family at the website austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Johnson family.
