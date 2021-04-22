BLOWING ROCK — What do you do when you retire in Blowing Rock after working as a lawyer in South Florida for more than 40 years? Rest on your laurels and play golf every day?
If you’re Steven Cohen, you come up with the idea for a unique food business in a niche market, open it in downtown Blowing Rock, and develop it into a huge success.
Steve and his wife, Rochelle, own and operate the Grilled Cheese Café in the SouthMarke center on Main Street. Entering into its third season, the Café has grown into a bustling food business — beyond their wildest dreams, says Steven.
The ‘rumor’
After a long career as an attorney, Steve and Rochelle found themselves coming up from South Florida, spending more and more time in Blowing Rock after retirement. Steve had been visiting the area for many years with his deceased wife and had a great love for the mountains and the downtown area of Blowing Rock. After he and Rochelle retired, they started coming up for longer periods of time, so they purchased a condo in town where they could walk to everything the Village has to offer. It didn’t take long for them to meet people, because that’s the way they roll.
Steve joined a group of men who work on the Blue Ridge Parkway every Monday, painting buildings and such at places like Price Lake. One week, for lunch, someone brought peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Immediately, Steve had the thought that he could bring better sandwiches than PBJs. That’s what Steve does. He takes an idea and elevates it.
So, he started bringing a variety of sandwiches each week. Suffice it to say the group was grateful and thoroughly enjoyed his sandwiches but they were even more impressed with the way Steve professionally wrapped the sandwiches.
One of the guys started a rumor in jest that Steve was going into the sandwich business, and it got Steve thinking. Years before, on a trip to California, Steve had seen a food truck that only made grilled cheese sandwiches and that memory had stuck with him.
OK, what can be more plain and simple than a grilled cheese sandwich, right? But, as Steve has a knack for, he began to consider how to boost the everyday grilled cheese into something much more interesting.
Coming up with the concept
That year, after returning to Florida, he started coming up with ideas for internationally inspired grilled cheese sandwiches. As he pinpointed countries and began to research them, he brainstormed on the ingredients that would be identified with those countries. He formed focus groups to test out his ideas, honing them, in order to arrive at just the right combinations of cheeses, the additional ingredients to complete the “nod” to the specific country, and the best flavor of bread.
One of Steve’s food heroes is Gordon Ramsey (there is a picture of the two of them on their website www.grilledcheesecafe.com). Steve says Ramsey recommends that you only have a few menu items, but that you do them very well.
It is advice that Steve has followed — and he believes has contributed to the fledgling enterprise’s success.
The café offers five standard sandwiches: Classic American (that is anything but classic with 3 delicious cheeses), French, Italian, Cuban, and Greek with a weekly special thrown into the mix. Besides the ingredients making a superb sandwich, Steve maintains it is also how you grill them. After his thorough research, he landed on using a panini press.
After opening in 2019
After opening in May 2019, they were surprised at how quickly the business took off. With Steve working the back end in the kitchen and Rochelle working the front end, taking orders and serving, they hit on a winning formula. Each sandwich is made to order, giving it the fresh taste everyone loves.
When COVID-19 hit, the summer of 2020 was even busier. Many restaurants in Blowing Rock had to shut down — but that created more business for the Grilled Cheese Café.
For the Café, it was easier to stay open than it was for other restaurants. Because the seating is outside, they were able to socially distance and control the environment, taking every precaution with cleaning.
Exciting growth in 2021
The Grilled Cheese Café is opening about May 1 for its third season. This year, they will bring on some help with the kitchen and strengthen their delivery service. It’s important, Steve and Rochelle said, to offer a solid delivery to the merchants downtown who aren’t able to leave their shops during the day.
And, this season they are opening a gourmet cheese and specialty food shop across the courtyard from the Café. “Chef Steve” will be leading classes on popular trends like creating Charcuterie boards for folks’ entertaining endeavors.
A love for Blowing Rock
The foundation of Steve and Rochelle’s passion for their business is serving the community and connecting with people, and a love of Blowing Rock. Rochelle said meeting so many interesting people makes every day special. She told a story about a gentleman who came to the Café last year.
He asked “Is this the café that Steve Cohen owns?” Turns out, he and Steve worked together many years ago in the law business.
See Steve and Rochelle this season for a new and different experience with grilled cheese sandwiches. Be sure to go by the new gourmet cheese and specialty food shop.
And, visit their website to see the menu with weekly specials and photo gallery, www.grilledcheesecafe.com.
