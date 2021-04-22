“And be not conformed to this world; but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.” Romans 12:2
I do love the spring that brings warmer weather and the return of the promise of new life springing up all around us.
One of my favorite memories of spring is when Ms. Debbie and Ms. Audra, the two teachers in the Child Development Center, would bring in a small, empty fish tank covered by a screen.
I remember how excited the children were to see several fat caterpillars come from their larvae and begin crawling around, enjoying their meals of hearty milkweed that were also placed in the tank. The teachers promised that in a few weeks, if the children would be patient, the ugly caterpillar would turn into a beautiful butterfly.
It was hard to wait as one of the most incredible creatures God designed transformed itself. The children were taught that after hatching from her egg, a caterpillar begins to indulge her enormous appetite. They learned that some are believed to consume 27,000 times their body weight over the span of a few weeks as they prepare for their dramatic transformation.
Slowly, the caterpillars crawled up to the screen on top and began to hang upside down. We all marveled as the caterpillar formed herself into a chrysalis. And over the next couple of weeks, the caterpillar was transformed into a bright, beautiful butterfly. When the butterfly emerged from the chrysalis, it bore no resemblance to the caterpillar that formed the chrysalis.
As the butterfly came out and spread its wings, the children would sing “Happy Birthday!” It was always a thrill. This amazing change is called metamorphosis.
With this in mind, this is what our scripture today alludes. The change that we, as believers, experience is a type of metamorphosis. Our metamorphosis happens as a result of renewing our minds. As our minds are transformed by the Word of God, our actions and choices will follow accordingly.
Our prayer should be that as we renew our minds with His word, we might be conformed to the image of Jesus. If He can change a caterpillar into something beautiful, because of His love for us, just imagine what He will do in our lives! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work, many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Mitchell Abernethy, Wanda Nicholson and Karyn Herterich on April 22, to my niece, Heather Pitts and Mike Byrd on April 23, to Rick Mattar on April 25, to Floyd Moore on April 26, to Sarah Rogers Scherger on April 26, and to Mildred Byrd Greene on April 28. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Chris and Wendy Estes on April 24. May God bless you with many more years together!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “God is a little like Hallmark cards, He cared enough to send the very best!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.