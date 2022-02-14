Mrs. Freda J. Myers, 78, of Millers Creek, N.C., passed away Friday, February 11, 2022 at Atrium Health-Wake Forest Baptist-Wilkes Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Monday, February 14, 2022 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Reach Center with the Rev. Kevin Brown and the Rev. Dale Jennings officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:45 prior to the service in the Reach Center.
Mrs. Myers was born March 6, 1943 in Watauga County, N.C., to Emory and Clara Cook Miller. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Her passions in life were her love for the Lord, cooking, laughing and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Mason Myers; and six brothers.
She is survived by a daughter, Jana Brown and husband, Mark; two sons, Randy Bryan and Steve Bryan and wife, Toni all of North Wilkesboro; step-son, Kyle Yancy and wife, Kassi of Mt. Holly; nine grandchildren, Heather Morrison and husband, Michael, Nathan Bryan and wife, Marcy, Micah Bryan and wife, Amber, Jared Bryan and wife, Sara, Camon Bryan, Ashley Lyons and husband, Austin, Chandler Bryan, Alex Bryan and Ty Cleary, Ty Bryan; five great grandchildren; four sisters, Louise Williams and husband, Don of Willoughby, OH, Hava Wyatt of Lenoir, Belva McGlamery and husband, Tommy, of Wilkesboro, Jean Hunsucker and husband, Ken, of Wilkesboro; three brothers, Payge Miller and wife, Betty, of Stony Fork, Sam Miller and wife, Wilma, of Boone, David Miller and wife, Vicky, of Wilkesboro; many nieces and nephews.
The family sends a special thank you to caregiver, Tina Porter, for her wonderful care and support of their mother.
Flowers will be accepted or donations can be made to Leave a Legacy Fund at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 239 Champion/Mt. Pleasant Road, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.
Online condolences may be made to www.reinssturdivant.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.