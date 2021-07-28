Mrs. Frankie Greenway Smith, 73, of Zionville, N.C., passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Novant Health in Winston-Salem.
Born December 21, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Louise Martin Greenway of Rutherfordton, NC. Frankie was a preschool teacher and a member of First Presbyterian Church. Her life was centered around her family, children for sure, but especially grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Bob Smit; one daughter, Karen Haury and husband, Myk, of Sugar Grove; three grandchildren, Cameron Haury, Jake Haury and Melia Haury; and three brothers, Bud Greenway, Doug Greenway and wife, Leisa, and Randy Greenway and wife ,Lecia, all of Rutherfordton.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Smith of Deane Kentucky; sisters, Sara Lovelace and Sandy Hill; and brother, Rusty Greenway.
A Memorial service will be held at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 3:00 pm. The address is 1564 Silverstone Road, Zionville, NC 28698.
