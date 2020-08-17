Frances L. "Polly" Bost born March 3, 1926 in Salisbury, N.C., the fifth child of Eli Martin and Gertie Morgan Fesperman left her earthly home in Boone, N.C., on August 11, 2020.
Polly made Rockwell, N.C., her home until 2019 when she moved to Boone, N.C., to be near her family. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Rainey Gray, and husband, Tony Gray of Boone, N.C.; granddaughters, Brandy Gray and husband, Dave Bonanni, of Boone, N.C., and Kelly Gray and Lori Bolick of Charlotte. Great grandchildren Brett Aldridge of Fairbanks, AK and Holly Aldridge of Boone, N.C.; one sister-in-law, Rachel Fesperman, of Salisbury, N.C., and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ralph J Rainey; and second husband, Jay Spencer Bost; brothers, Oscar, William, Irvin, and Ray; and sisters, Edna Dry and Margie VonCannon.
Polly was a member of Grace Lower Stone Reformed Church and always enjoyed volunteering to make the homemade noodles along with fellow church members for the annual Fall Bazar. She also enjoyed her summer vegetable and flower gardens. In her spare time she enjoyed crocheting and quilting. She completed quilts for her daughter, granddaughters, and great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be conducted on Friday August 14, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Grace Lower Stone Reformed Church in Rockwell, N.C. Officiating will be the Rev. Dr. Raymond Schroeder.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lower Stone Reformed Church 2410 Lower Stone Church Road, Rockwell, NC 28138
