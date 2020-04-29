Frances Jane Kelley Dean was born September 12, 1929 and died April 23, 2020 at the age of 90.
Frances was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Fred Kelley of Steele Missouri. Frances survived two sisters and two brothers. She is survived by a daughter, Rebecca Alice Dean; and two grandchildren, Alyssa Lauren Frieberg and Elaina Nicole Frieberg.
Frances attended Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas. She taught elementary school in Arkansas, California, and Texas. She enjoyed church work, teaching Sunday School classes, and Vacation Bible School. She married Clarence Edward Dean, Jr. on January 7, 1966.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Calvary Methodist Church, 922 Railroad Grade Rd., Fleetwood, NC 28626.
Online condolences may be shared with the Dean family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Dean family.
