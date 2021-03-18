WATAUGA — With more than a year until the primary, the 2022 election is already building up steam with candidates declaring their intention to run for office.
One of those candidates is Michael Ackerman, a former Charleston County, S.C. sheriff deputy and Appalachian State graduate, who is running against Rep. Virginia Foxx (R – District 5) for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Ackerman lives in Valle Crucis with his wife, Leslie, and daughter, Sara, who has Down syndrome. He graduated from App State in 1999 with a bachelor’s degree in history secondary education. After he graduated, he taught at the Navajo reservation in Arizona for a few years.
In 2004, he left teaching for law enforcement and was a police officer in Arizona and later a deputy sheriff in South Carolina for 14 years. During that time, he also earned a master’s degree in justice administration from Norwich University in Vermont. He and his family moved to Watauga County in 2019, which Ackerman said he always wanted to do.
Ackerman first experienced the law-making process in South Carolina.
“I got very involved in the legislative process in South Carolina, trying to get our workers comp laws changed because first responders weren’t being covered for any type of anxiety related disorder that was directly caused by an on the job, traumatic incident,” Ackerman said.
In 2014, when he was a deputy sheriff with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Ackerman was wounded and his partner was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex.
According to Live 5 WCSC — a South Carolina news station — deputies responded to a report of a disorderly person creating a disturbance at the apartment complex. While deputies were attempting to make contact, the person fired multiple gunshots through the door with an AK-47, striking two of the deputies, according to the news station at the time of the 2014 incident. Ackerman returned fire.
“I developed PTSD from that incident,” Ackerman said. “I started to see some really ugly things about how first responders are treated when they develop anxiety disorders that are job related.”
Unfortunately, Ackerman said, he was not able to get legislation to help provide more coverage to first responders with PTSD passed because some senators were not in favor of it.
A few years later, when then presidential candidate Donald Trump ran for office, Ackerman said he saw the “curtain” being pulled back on the “political machine” in Washington, D.C. He said he saw how both Democrats and Republicans were fighting to keep the establishment ways as they care more about “the power” and “the money that they’re getting” by being in office.
“We didn’t elect them to represent their self interests,” Ackerman said. “They’re there to represent us. Whether they’re Democrat or whether they’re Republican, they should be representing their constituency. I started to see what was really going on up there was that there were too many people who’ve been up there way too long. (They) have really forgotten why they’re there and, they’ve gotten too comfortable.”
Ackerman said he started to think about ways to get involved with local politics, but then thought if he wanted to make a change and prove that he believed what he was saying, he would need to go bigger.
“I don’t have a problem with (Foxx) personally,” Ackerman said. “I don’t have a problem with the way that she votes. I do have a problem with the Republican Party in those who have been in power for so long.”
Foxx has represented the 5th District since January 2005. The 5th District encompass, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Rutherford, Watauga and Wilkes counties.
If elected, Ackerman said he would not serve more than eight years no matter what, citing term limits as one of his main campaign promises.
“We should allow for new ideas to come in, people with different ways of looking at things to come in,” Ackerman said. “I think it will solve a lot of the gridlock problems that we have in D.C. It’ll definitely solve the problem of Congress people sitting up there serving their own self interest instead of the interests of their constituents.”
Ackerman said if elected, he hopes to start building a bridge between the two major political parties that control the United States Congress.
“The bottom line is, I don’t know everything,” Ackerman said. “If you keep yourself in a bubble, where you only surround yourself with like minded individuals, you’re never going to see the whole picture. I strongly believe that through differences is where you find solutions.”
Ackerman isn’t the only one running against Foxx in the primary, as Bo Hines, a former NC State University football player and Wake Forest law school student, announced he is running as well. Foxx last faced a primary in 2018 and won with 76 percent of the vote, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.
Ackerman thinks each candidate so far brings something different to the table. One key issue for Ackerman is that he said he will tell people exactly where he stands on an issue.
“I’m not going to try to dance around it with fancy words,” Ackerman said. “I’m not going to change my beliefs based on a focus group, and I believe that’s what career politicians do.”
Ackerman also said he thinks people should vote for him because he’s a middle class guy. He currently works for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety as a juvenile court counselor, and said he is veteran of the Marines and Naval Reserve Corps.
“My mother raised me as a single parent; she was a school teacher,” Ackerman said. “I’m not in it for the money. I live my life just like every other working class person does. My wife and I, we have to clip coupons.”
He said he doesn’t want to get comfortable in D.C. as Watauga County and the 5th District is his home.
Ackerman is still working on creating a website, but more information on him and his views on different issues can be found on his official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ackermanforcongress. Ackerman posts videos on his page that discuss his beliefs on certain issues.
