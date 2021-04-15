WESTFIELD, Mass. — Former Appalachian State University Provost Darrell Kruger is among five finalists in Westfield State University’s search for its 21st president.
Kruger served as provost and executive vice chancellor of App State from 2015 to February 2020. After his resignation in 2020, Kruger was assigned to special projects within the chancellor’s division for the remainder of the academic year.
Chancellor Sheri Everts made the announcement in an email to campus when he resigned.
“I support Darrell in his decision, and I know everyone in the Appalachian community joins me in extending appreciation to him for his leadership and service to the university and his work to support Appalachian’s slow and steady enrollment growth and superb graduation and retention rates,” Everts said in her email.
The university announced Kruger’s hiring in April 2015 after a six-month national search.
The Watauga Democrat previously reported that in a memo sent to the university’s Academic Affairs staff on Feb. 4, Kruger stated that when he interviewed for the position, he indicated his intent to serve in the role for three to five years.
“I am at the five-year mark and my stepping away from this role now enables a smooth transition in Academic Affairs,” Kruger stated in the memo.
Kruger said in the memo he was proud of what he and his peers had achieved together, and said they made “Appalachian stronger.”
“I value the collegial friendships that I have cemented here, and I will remain a member of the university and wider community with a different title in front of my name,” Kruger said in the memo. “I wish you all well as you continue to grow Appalachian and build on the accomplishments we have achieved together.”
Westfield State University announced April 5 that Kruger was among the five finalists that include Kristin Esterberg, president at SUNY College at Potsdam; Robert Pignatello, senior adviser to the chancellor of the Pennsylvania System of Higher Education and former president of Lock Haven University; Dione Somerville, executive vice president at Hawkeye Community College, Iowa; and Linda Thompson, dean of the College of Nursing and Health Science at University of Massachusetts at Boston.
According to Westfield State University, Kruger’s interview took place on April 12 and April 13. The university stated an announcement on who would take over as president would come in May with a start date this summer.
