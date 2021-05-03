SHELBY — No. 16 seeded Watauga girls soccer upset No. 1 Crest on Monday, May 3, 5-3, to advance to the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3A championship tournament.
In defeating Crest, Watauga is now slated to face No. 9 Asheville on Wednesday, May 5. This story will be updated with details as they become available.
