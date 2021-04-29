“That the generation to come might know them, even the children which should be born; who should arise and declare them to their children.” Psalm 78:6
Every time I turn on the news, the headlines discourage me so much. Why do people seem drawn to bad news? Almost daily you can read the latest headlines and you’re bound to find death and destruction of one kind or another. If the news isn’t bad enough, there’s no shortage of people who will twist the story to make it seem worse than reality. No news is good news, right? Wrong!
The greatest news of all is still making headlines today. Top political advisers and nightly newscasters may not be talking about it, but the story of God and His work in this world is as relevant as ever. We are the ones that have been chosen by God to proclaim this good news to the world. We, however, are more than journalists telling a story; we have the privilege of being a part of that story.
As I raised my children I made sure that they were in church, active in their Youth Groups, and were taught God’s Word. Our scripture today reminds us of our responsibility not to hide the works and words of God from our children as we raise them and beyond. We must make Jesus known to them and that the generations to come might know them and set their hope in God. If we don’t do this, who will? The seed of the Faith must be sown in our children and grandchildren. It will then be up to them to plant their own seeds of faith in their children.
Turning on the news each day probably still won’t bring good news but we can still depend on the good news of the Gospel. We should ask the Heavenly Father to help us to make His great news known. Finally, some good news! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work, many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SYPATHY TO: The family of Alex Hallmark who passed away this week. Also, to the family of Wesley Carter who recently passed away.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Steven Hampton on May 1 , to Marie Moody, Peggy Scoggins, and Mike Wilcox on May 2, to George Ball, Carol Isaacs and Chelsea Mathis on May 3, to my nephew, Nicholas Harding and Ruby Walters on May 4, and to Lianne Mattar on May 5.. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “God wants spiritual fruit, not religious nuts!”
