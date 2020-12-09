BLOWING ROCK — The Western Youth Network capped off their sixth annual Festival of Trees fundraiser in style on Dec. 3 with an old-school telethon reminiscent of days gone by.
The telethon streamed live on both YouTube and Facebook, with all proceeds from the fundraiser benefiting WYN, a local nonprofit that uses prevention and intervention programs to foster growth in at-risk youth in the High Country.
“We have an incredible committee of community people who helped put this event on. They worked tirelessly all year to prepare this,” said director of WYN’s mentoring program, Angela McMann.
Starting on Nov. 25, 17 Christmas trees – uniquely decorated by both businesses and individual designers – went on display in select locations across the High Country. Each of the trees, ranging from large to table-top size, were decorated to a distinct theme such as Hatchet Coffee and Center 45’s “Coffee and Climbing” tree and Footsloggers “Winter Wonderland” tree.
Fundraiser participants looking to bid on the trees could view the trees in person or online, with final bids pouring in for the trees and other holiday prizes the night of the telethon
Hundreds of people tuned into the telethon, hosted by Pierre Banks and Stacy Gibson that featured pre-recorded holiday performances from High Country acts such as the Swing Guitars and the Carolina Snowbelles. The event also had interviews with event sponsors, storybook reading sessions and a contest for most festive holiday pet.
Those who donated during the fundraiser, regardless of the amount, were entered into a raffle for a chance to win a 52-weeks of gifts prize pack valued at $3,000. The prize pack featured gift certificates from local businesses such as The Speckled Trout, Mellow Mushroom, Apple Hill Farm, River Girl Tubing and Foggy Mountain Gem Mine. Donors also received gifts ranging from thank you cards personalized with seasonal art by WYN kids and one-of-a-kind specialty wreaths made by local designers depending on their donation.
This year’s Festival of Trees raised an estimated $55,000 in donations, marking a milestone achievement in the fundraiser’s history, according to Erica Lackey, a Festival of Trees committee member.
“It beats all of our fundraising records for the Festival of Trees in the past. So we are super proud about that,” said Lackey.
Of the amount raised, $12,000, of the $55,000 is earmarked for the Sonny Sweet Scholarship Fund, which enables High Country youth to participate in the nonprofit’s summer camp program.
Currently, WYN is still accepting donations. Those wishing to assist can visit www.westernyouthnetwork.org/. WYN can also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WesternYouthNetwork.
