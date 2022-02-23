BOONE – Appalachian State University Faculty Senate passed a resolution for a new policy regarding alternatives to attending class due to COVID-19 and other illnesses in a 18-6 vote at its Feb. 14 meeting.
As a follow up to last month’s faculty senate meeting, there was discussion in regards to a bill that was passed by the Student Government Association that called for a mandate requiring professors to provide Zoom as an alternative to attending class when it comes to COVID-19 exposure and other illnesses.
Faculty senate member James Dennison and others met with SGA representatives to review their proposal and discuss other alternatives. The goal during this meeting was to find a more agreeable policy among faculty members because each class has different needs and a Zoom option might not fit across the board.
Dennison said that while Zoom is an alternative option to being in class, there are also previously recorded materials, readings and other resources that can fill in the gap for students who are unable to attend class.
The committee and SGA came up with a syllabus policy in place of the required Zoom options. The policy recommended specifying what options were available to them in the event that they had to miss class due to COVID-19 exposure or other illnesses.
The policy does not require any specific alternatives, and if a faculty member does not have an alternative for in-person class, they can simply state that there is not another option available. The point of the policy is to provide students with clarity when it comes to missing class out of necessity.
It was suggested to faculty that they put this syllabus policy in all current and future syllabi.
Faculty Senate member Randall Reed expressed his full support for the updated policy and said that it is a good solution that satisfies faculty members as well as students.
There were questions that asked how this policy would be navigated when it comes to different situations going on in the classroom, such as student-led presentations. Dennison recommended that faculty members be as specific as possible in the syllabus, and if there are issues between students and faculty, they would go about solving them in the same chain of command as any other syllabus complications.
Andy Koch, member of the COVID Committee at Appalachian State addressed questions that have risen about mask mandates. Koch said that as of the Feb. 14 meeting the university is not changing anything in regards to the current mask mandate. The committee will continue to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and take into account the infection rates in the local community.
