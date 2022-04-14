BOONE – F.A.R.M. Cafe will host a variety of events throughout the year to celebrate their ten year anniversary and thank the community.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, F.A.R.M. Cafe hosted an annual fundraising event in the form of a silent auction with food, music and socializing. This year the organization decided they wanted to host a “fun, family-oriented” disc-golf tournament with raffles and prizes at Ashe County Park on May 28 entitled “Take it to Ten.” F.A.R.M. Cafe is working with members of the Appalachian State University Disc Golf team to plan and raise awareness for the event. Registration is open for this event at www.discgolfscene.com and there is an option to sponsor holes.
On May 12, Booneshine Brewing Company will host a “putter party” with an opportunity to sign-up for the disc golf tournament and casually play to win prizes. Booneshine is brewing a beer specifically for F.A.R.M. Cafe and will donate a portion of proceeds from this beer to the organization.
Executive Chef and Director Renee Boughman said that though these events will raise money for the organization, she also hopes they will act as a symbol of gratitude to the community.
“We want to continue to remind people how thankful we are and how much we appreciate the community and what they’ve done for F.A.R.M. Cafe,” said Boughman. “The community really stepped up and got us through some of the most difficult times with Covid, they’ve really helped their neighbors in need by just continuing to be there.”
Appalachian State University Co-Director of University Documentary Film Services Beth Davidson created a documentary highlighting the 10 years of F.A.R.M. Cafe that will be shown at an invite-only premiere at the Blowing Rock Arts and History Museum on August 11, 2022. F.A.R.M. Cafe hopes to do other showings of this documentary throughout the year to share their history with a large audience.
F.A.R.M. Cafe was established in 2012 after years of planning, fundraising and building community interest. F.A.R.M. Cafe is a primarily volunteer run pay-what-you-can community cafe that hopes to relieve hunger while building community. Direct donations of dining patrons make up the majority of the operational income of the organization.
Boughman shared that F.A.R.M. Cafe recently crossed the 50,000 pound mark for the amount of food they’ve saved from being wasted and has served over 120,000 people.
Boughman is one of the original founders of F.A.R.M. Cafe
“Probably more than any other sentiment, and I know people say this, but I mean this in the most sincere way, is how thankful I am because this was a unique concept when it started … it’s been a really remarkable journey and I can’t imagine anything that’s been more fulfilling personally,” said Boughman. “I’m humbly thankful to the community for what they’ve done, and I think that we’ve made an impact… It’s the community that I think has really flourished here because of the people who come through that door.”
For more information on F.A.R.M. Cafe, visit www.farmcafe.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.