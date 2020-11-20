FOLEY, Ala. — App State volleyball fell 25-23, 25-18, 23-25, 25-13 to No. 12 Coastal Carolina at the Sun Belt Tournament on Thursday evening.
The Chanticleers (17-0) advance to the Sun Belt Tournament semifinals with the victory and will face Little Rock on Saturday. App State sees its season come to a close with the tournament loss.
Lexi Kohut led the Mountaineers with nine kills. Grace Morrison finished with six kills while Kara Spicer and McCall Denny each had five kills.
Emma Reilly finished with a team-high 17 digs, with Denny adding eight and Grace Kinsch finishing with six digs. Sophie Cain dished out 19 assists for the Mountaineers (1-13).
In the opening set, App State broke a 6-6 tie with seven consecutive points to open a 13-6 edge. Coastal Carolina countered with a 7-0 run later in the set to jump in front 17-16. The Mountaineers came right back with a 7-2 spurt to build a 23-19 lead. From there, Coastal Carolina reeled off six straight points to take the opening frame 25-23.
The Mountaineers got back-to-back service aces from Morrison to begin the second set. Coastal Carolina answered with three straight points and used a 4-1 run later in the set to take an 11-8 advantage. The Mountaineers scored the next three points to knot the score at 11-11, only to see the Chanticleers respond with a 6-0 run to open a 17-11 edge. App State scored the next three points to pull within three but could get no closer. The Chanticleers closed on a 4-1 spurt to take the set 25-18 and take a 2-0 lead.
Coastal Carolina took a 6-1 lead early in Set 3, but App State roared back to tie the score at 8-8. The score remained tight throughout the set and App State used a late 6-0 run, getting three service aces from Reilly along the way, to take a 24-20 lead. Coastal Carolina scored the next three points, before a kill from Morrison gave App State the set 25-23 and tighten the match deficit to 1-2.
App State took an early 3-2 lead in the fourth set before the Chanticleers responded with four straight points to open a 6-3 edge. Coastal Carolina then used a 7-1 run to expand its lead to 15-7. The Mountaineers pulled within seven points, but could get no closer the rest of the set. They fell 25-13, dropping the match 3-1.
Reilly sees her career close with the fifth most digs in program history, totaling 1,655. In addition, she also recorded 140 service aces, which ranks fifth all-time.
Spicer concludes her career with 1,040 kills and a .292 hitting percentage. Her hitting mark sits sixth all-time in program history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.