Ethel Coffey Critcher, 88, of Deerfield Road, Boone, N.C., passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021 at The Foley Center.
She was born March 19, 1933 in Watauga County, the daughter of the late Arron and Nell Critcher. She was a member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church; she loved her family but most of all she loved her grandchildren and was so very proud of them. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and in her later years she became a master at jigsaw puzzles.
Left to cherish her memories, one daughter, Diane Critcher-Rhoney (Steve) of Hickory; one granddaughter, Shelby Critcher and (fiance Ethan Hagie) of Boone; one grandson, SSG Andy Critcher of Fayetteville; one step-granddaughter, Morgan Rhoney (Lance Smith) of Gastonia; one step-grandson, Neal Rhoney (Tony) of Atlanta, Georgia; one step-great grandson, Tate Smith of Gastonia and one step-great granddaughter, Edith Rhoney of Atlanta, Georgia; one brother, James Coffey (Nancy) of Boone; two sisters, Lennis Greene (John) of Boone and Emilie Waddell of Wilkesboro; two sisters-in-law, Gloria Critcher of Deep Gap and Faye Castor of Cary, North Carolina; four brothers-in-law, Roger Cook (Margaret) of Boone; Dwight Critcher (Jenny) of Deep Gap; Ray Critcher (Joan) of Charlotte and Tommy Critcher of Boone and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Critcher, two sons, Douglas and Randy Critcher, one sister, Louise Jones, one brother, Norman Critcher, her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Lige and Selma Hollar, Ledford and Mary Cook, Bill and Velma Critcher, Jack and Joanne Welborn, Sammy Critcher, Jerry Critcher, Robbie Critcher and David Castor.
Funeral services for Ethel Coffey Critcher will be conducted Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 11:00 am at Mount Vernon Baptist Church. Pastor Gordon Noble will officiate.
Entombment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park And Gardens Mausoleum.
The family respectfully request that mask be worn.
A special thank you to all the nurses and CNA's, especially Devan and Nick, at the Foley Center.
The family respectfully request no food and in lieu of flowers memorials be made to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 or Samaritan's Purse, 801 Bamboo Road, Boone North Carolina 28607 or the donors choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the Critcher family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
