Emogene Stout McGhinnis, 84, of Mabel School Road, Zionville, N.C., passed away Monday, February 1, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
Born April 26, 1936 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Ray and Fay Wilson Stout. Mrs. McGhinnis was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church and later attended Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church.
Her entire career was devoted to food service where she had the opportunity to meet new people and made many friends. Emogene loved doing for her family, and especially enjoyed preparing Sunday dinner for them. In her spare time her favorite activity was gardening, raising vegetables and flowers and she always looked forward to the special gatherings with friends of her Bethel graduating class of 1954.
Mrs. McGhinnis is survived by her daughters, Angela M. Moody and husband, Mike, of Jackson Springs, and Anna Leigh McGhinnis of Clemmons; her grandchildren, Jared Drew Moody and wife, Elisabeth Bernstein of New York, NY and Amber Moody of Southern Pines; great granddaughters, Cleo Moody and Perrine Moody; her brother, Ernest Stout and wife, June, of Blacksburg, VA; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and special classmates.
She is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Daisy Hollars and Beulah Howell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Winfred McGhinnis; son, Charles Ray McGhinnis; and sister, Louise Moody.
Funeral services for Emogene Stout McGhinnis will be conducted Friday afternoon, February 5, at 2 p.m., at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Derick Hodges. The body will lie in state at the chapel one hour prior to services. Graveside services will follow at the Danner Cemetery. The family requests attendees to please wear a mask and observe social distancing.
The family requests family and friends to share special memories and stories of Emogene by card or letter and send to Angela Moody at 205 Oakland Lane, Jackson Springs, NC 27201. Online condolences may also be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the McGhinnis family.
