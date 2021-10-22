Emogene Church Brown, 79, of Vilas, N.C., went home to be with her Lord on October 18, 2021.
She was born March 6, 1942 in Watauga County to Bob and Carrie Walls Church. Emogene was a member of Vilas Valley Baptist Church. She loved the Lord and was strong in her faith, and taught her family to put their faith in the Lord. She loved all her family with an unconditional love.
Emogene retired from ASU, and spent the rest of her time at the family business of Brown’s Used Cars and Mini Storage in Vilas. She loved meeting new people and talking to customers. She never met a stranger; after talking for just a little while, she had made a new friend.
Left to cherish her memories are her loving husband of 60 years, Gene Brown; daughters, Kathy Brown Wolfe and husband, Freddie, and Mary Brown, all of Vilas; grandchildren, Jessica Neaves and husband, Brent, of Vilas, Jennifer Jewel of Hudson and Cassandra Wolfe-Dancy of Vilas; eight great-grandchildren, Austin, Olivia, Owen, Avery, Emily, Hannah, Abby and Emma; sisters, Ruth Sheffield of Port Lavaca, TX and Grace Coffey of Lenoir. A number of nieces and nephews also survive. She was preceded in death by her sister, Bonnie Lou Church and brothers, Buck and Dan Church.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday afternoon, October 22, at 2 p.m., at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m., prior to services, at Austin & Barnes. Burial will follow in the Old Adams Cemetery, Burl Lawrence Road in Vilas. For the safety of all, the family respectfully requests those attending to wear a mask.
Memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 100B, Boone, NC 28607, or to Jeff Belamy, ATTN: B Bucks Ministry, PO Box 3568, Cleveland, TN 37320.
Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Brown family.
