On Monday, January 24, 2022, Elizabeth L Harman, loving mother and beloved daughter and sister, passed away after a sudden unexpected illness.
Elizabeth was born at the Blowing Rock Hospital on December 14, 1972, to David and Barbara Harman. She received her undergraduate degree in Psychology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1994 and her Masters Degree in Community Counseling from Appalachian State University in 1998. She was the mental health provider for several years for an alternate K-12 school for behaviorally troubled children in Caldwell County, NC. She was incredibly devoted to the children she counseled and was able to improve many lives through the treatment program she designed. She was married and divorced and had one daughter, Madison, with whom she was very close.
Elizabeth loved animals, especially dogs and horses. As a child, she rode her bicycle to the Blowing Rock Stables daily to ride and take care of her horse. Over the years, she had many pets of all sizes, from great Danes to yorkies. She was an avid sports fan who loved watching football with her Dad where they both had a tendency to be expert commentators. She had a mischievous side and was proud of the fact that she was able to avoid having any identity on social media. She loved to collect and surround herself with objects of art. Although reserved, she was very charismatic and could befriend just about anyone in a single conversation. She was known for her quick wit, her compassion for animals, and her kind spirit.
Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Madison, and her mother, Barbara, and father, Dave, her sister, Meredith, one niece, Summer, and several cousins.
A memorial service will be held at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock, NC at a time in the early spring to be announced.
Memorials may be made to the Watauga Humane Society, PO Box 1835, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be shared with the Harman family at www.austinadbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Harman family.
