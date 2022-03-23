Elizabeth Eldreth Isaacs, 81, of Boone, N.C., passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, at The Foley Center.
She was born March 2, 1941, in Watauga County. A daughter of the late Worth and Marie Eldreth. She was a homemaker and a member of Three Forks Baptist Church.
She is survived by three daughters, Debbie Blake and husband, Randy, of Vilas, Patricia Ward and husband, James, of Elk Park and Janet Isaacs of the home; one sister, Shirley Eldreth Hamby of Boone; and one brother, Bobby Eldreth of Lenoir; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul William Isaacs; one son, Bobby Ray Isaacs; one granddaughter, April Eggers; three brothers, James and Junior Eldreth and Lee Roy Calhoun; one sister, Rose Cook.
Funeral services for Elizabeth Eldreth Isaacs will be conducted Friday, March 25, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Three Forks Baptist Church. Reverend Ben Bolick and Reverend Lynn Powers will officiate. Interment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Three Forks Baptist Church, 1922 US Highway 421 S Boone, North Carolina 28607.
Online condolences may be sent to the Isaacs family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.