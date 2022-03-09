Eleanor "Ellie" Kiplinger Lyne, of Boone, N.C., died peacefully on Thursday, February 24, 2022, surrounded by family. She was 92.
Ellie was born on August 4, 1929 in Cleveland Ohio, the daughter of Gladys Jackson and Lawrence Ray Kiplinger.
Ellie was always a free and creative spirit who loved people. Her generosity, kindness and love of people knew no boundaries. She never met a stranger, only a future friend. Throughout her life, Ellie constantly found new ways to use her creativity and loving soul to bring joy to everyone who was lucky enough to know her.
This was especially true in the ways she entertained and connected with her grandchildren. Amel, as she was known to them, dearly loved their time together. She welcomed them at her mountain home for weeks throughout the year and filled their days spent together with crafts, sharing her love of nature and visiting with her vast number of friends. Her grandkids remember their time spent at Amel Camp as some of their favorite childhood days.
In her adolescent days, Ellie took an early interest in music and fashion. She sang with many choral groups and it was through singing she met her future husband and together they elevated every church service they attended.
She learned to sew at a young age which lead her into a career in fashion. She loved to get dressed up and had an artists eye to putting together an outfit. This interest carried her throughout her life and even in her nineties she could put together a colorful and joyful ensemble.
As an artist, Ellie was fearless in trying new mediums and ways of seeing the world. She was eager to take classes and always created something beautiful. Her main artistic pursuits were painting, weaving, textile arts, and collage. Her family is blessed with a legacy of art works all with a true expression of Ellies heart.
Ellie and George were always interested in gardening and Ellie acquired her certification as a Master Gardener. They taught this love of the natural world to both their children. Ellie was an excellent cook and took this interest and skill further with an exploration of nutrition which she embraced fully and shared with her family.
Ellie's career accomplishments started when she earned a BA in Fashion Merchandising from Purdue University with honors in 1952. Before her marriage to George E. Lyne, Jr. she worked as Assistant Fashion Coordinator at The Halle Brothers Company and as a Blood Donor Recruiter for the American Red Cross. While living in New York City with her husband, she served as Administrative Assistant to Fashion Designer Vera Maxwell. While living in Chapel Hill, Ellie worked as an Administrative Assistant to the Director of the NC Science and Technology Research Center. After moving to Boone, NC in 1973, Ellie worked as a Real Estate Broker and Appraiser. She set a strong example for her daughter and granddaughters as an independent and outgoing woman working to make a difference.
Ellie was happily and fully engaged in the Boone community. She served as President of the Jones House Board, Vice Chair of the Boone Planning Board, President of the Appalachian Womens Club, Family Support Chair for Habitat for Humanity, and active with The League of Women Voters for 25 years.
Ellie is preceded in death by her husband, George, of 51 years. She is survived by her brother Paul Kiplinger of Chagrin Falls, OH, daughter Kathy Masters (Mike) of Decatur GA, her son, Jeff Lyne (Sharon) of Mooresville NC, granddaughters Kinsey Lyne of Mooresville, NC, Natalie Lyne of Charlotte, NC, Olivia Lyne of Alicante, Spain, and grandson Adam Lyne.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation in Ellie's name to the Hunger and Health Coalition of Northwest NC (hungerandhealthcoalition.com) or Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County (hoic.org).
Services to Celebrate her Life are being planned for August 6, 2022 in Boone, N.C.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville, N.C., is serving the family of Mrs. Lyne. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com
