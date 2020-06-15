Earline J. Gunnells, 94, died peacefully at Morningside in Raleigh, N.C., on June 9, 2020.
She was predeceased in 2013 by her husband of 65 years, Durward F. Gunnells, Jr. She was born in Gadsden, Alabama on July 3,1925.
She and Dur were a Sears, Roebuck couple, as he worked for Sears. They lived in 14 cities in the southeastern US while with Sears. They retired to Hound Ears Club and resided there until 2011.
Please see brownwynneraleigh.com for full obituary.
