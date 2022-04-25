Earlene Gladys (Custer) Colbert went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 19, 2022, at the age of 93.
She was born December 15, 1928 to the late Floyd Newton Greene and Pearl Selina (Perry) Greene in Zionville, North Carolina. She graduated from Cove Creek High School in Sugar Grove, North Carolina with dreams of becoming a librarian and she never lost her love for books.
Earlene was married to Jack Riley Custer on June 13, 1950 in Boone, North Carolina. They were together 36 years and raised eight children in Tampa, Florida. They owned and operated Custer’s Last Stand, a small produce store that provided fresh fruits and vegetables to the North Tampa neighborhood for many years.
After losing her first husband Jack, in 1986, she was fortunate enough to meet and marry Frank Colbert in 1995. They spent time at his home in Boone, North Carolina but also enjoyed spending winters in Florida. They had a wonderful 18 years together before his passing in 2012. She spent the remainder of her life living with her loving family. Earlene was so proud of her family. Since the passing of her first husband Jack, 35 years ago Christmas was dedicated to mom. No matter where or what your plans were, Christmas was always mom’s. She enjoyed seeing everyone come together at Christmas and filling the room with laughter and love. She leaves behind so many beautiful memories and lots of recipes, including her Hawaiian sunset cake a/k/a Grandma’s Famous Orange Cake and of course don’t forget the fruit cake and the casseroles. Even as she aged through the years the recipes still got cooked and the desserts still got made. With her keeping watch to make sure they were done correctly. Christmas will never be the same without her, but the food will have a little bit of her in every bite.
Earlene is survived by her eight children, Floyd (Rachel) Custer, Marydel (Steve) Gully, Susan (Tom) Battle, Martha Custer (Guy), Mike (AJ) Custer, Bobby (Rosemary) Custer, Billy (Reba) Custer and Margaret (Steve) Daniels and 25 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by both Jack Custer and Frank Colbert and her only sibling, Ruth Garrison.
Viewing and service will be at Blount & Curry Funeral Home, MacDill location April 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with the interment immediately following at Hopewell Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in her honor to LifePath Hospice.
