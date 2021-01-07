Earl Willard Shomaker, 97, of Beech Mountain, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.
An Avery County native, he was the son of the late Willard Harrison Shomaker and Dorcas Chappell Shomaker. Earl was a lifelong member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church where he once served as deacon, choir member and youth leader. He was a graduate of Cranberry High School and worked as a rural mail carrier and farmer until his retirement in 1995. He as an avid sports fan, never missing a Braves or Carolina Tarheels game.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Johnson Shomaker; his sisters, Ruth Shomaker Howell and Francalene Shomaker Fortune; and his brothers Frank Shomaker and Homer Shomaker. Left to cherish his memory are his son, Billy Shomaker of Beech Mountain; granddaughter, Jayme Shomaker Vernon and husband Cas of Beech Mountain; great-grandchildren, Jaxon Gallop, Hannah Vernon, Haleigh Vernon, and Caitlin Vernon all of Beech Mountain; his brother Doyle Shomaker and wife, Barbara, of Banner Elk; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service to celebrate Earl’s life will be held Sunday, February 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Banner Elk. The body will lie in state from 1:00 p.m. until the service time. A graveside service will follow in Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Cranberry House and Medi-Home Hospice for their exceptional care and support.
Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 125, Banner Elk, NC 28604 and/or to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be shared with the Shomaker family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Shomaker family.
