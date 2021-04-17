BOONE — With three rushing touchdowns by senior running back Milan Summers, Greensboro-Dudley manhandled Watauga, 28-8, in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3AA state playoffs at Jack Groce Stadium, on Friday, April 16.
Older, bigger, faster and stronger on both sides of the ball, the Panthers had control from start to finish. Even though Dudley suffered two lost fumbles for turnovers, the Panthers held the host Pioneers scoreless until a mere 54 seconds remained in the game. Watauga sophomore QB Carlton Horine connected with senior tight end Orlando Leon for a 30-yard TD pass to avoid the shutout. A successful two-point conversion run by Leon meant that Watauga “won” the second half, 8-7, after the Pioneer defense held Dudley to just a single touchdown and conversion after intermission.
But winning the second half was not enough. The speedy, shifty Summers rambled through the Pioneer defense for his three touchdowns in the first and second quarters. Senior placekicker Boateng Woodson split the uprights after all three TDs to give the Panthers a 21-0 halftime lead.
Watauga’s late scoring avoided the first shutout for the Pioneers in the head coach Ryan Habich era, as well as avoided the first shutout of a Pioneer football team since the 69-0 playoff loss to Porter Ridge (Indian Trail) in 2012.
The playoff loss brings to a close Watauga’s remarkable 2020-21 campaign in which the young Pioneers surprised everyone by going undefeated in Northwestern Conference play before losing the regular season finale in a non-conference tilt to Asheville-T C Roberson.
“We were picked to finish fourth in the NWC before the season, and I wasn’t sure we were going to even win one game. We couldn’t start practice until February 8. Several of our better athletes played varsity basketball until a week before our first football game against the No. 1 ranked Alexander Central. Our quarterbacks were having trouble taking snaps from center,” said Habich after the Dudley loss. “That we finished league play undefeated, won a third straight conference championship, and our only two losses came to the two teams that will now face each other in the second round of these abbreviated playoffs is pretty special.”
Habich had special commendation for the ten Pioneer seniors.
“You know, not one of our ten seniors have aspirations to play at the next level, in college,” said Habich. “Some of them were even eligible to graduate in December. But they all stayed in school to play spring football for their teammates. They weren’t playing to earn a scholarship to compete at the next level. They knew we were already very young, so they wanted to stay and play for their teammates.
Dudley’s final score came on a touchdown run by freshman running back Elijah Chambers, from nine yards out with just under eight minutes remaining in the third quarter.
SELECTED TEAM STATISTICS
- Total Offense -- WAT 162, DUD 289
- Passing Yards -- WAT 72, DUD 36
- Rushing Yards -- WAT 90, DUD 253
- Penalties -- WAT 2-20, DUD 3-20
- Fumbles-Lost -- WAT, 0-0, DUD 2-2
- Interceptions Thrown -- WAT 0, DUD 0
- Defensive Sacks -- WAT 0. DUD 0
- Time of Possession -- WAT 24:23, DUD 22:34
- First Downs -- WAT 10, DUD 17
- Third Down Conversions -- WAT 1/10, DUD 4/7
- Fourth Down Conversions -- WAT 2/6, DUD 1/2
SELECTED INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Passing
- WAT -- Carlton Horine: 6-of-11, 72 yards, one TD
- DUD -- Jahmier Slade: 4-of-7, 36 yards
Rushing
- DUD -- Milan Summers: 12 carries, 115 yards, 3 TDs
- DUD -- Jahmier Slade: 9 carries, 54 yards
- DUD -- Michael Shaw: 5 carries, 45 yards
- WAT -- Trey Thompson: 10 carries, 41 yards
- DUD -- Elijah Chambers: 3 carries, 31 yards, 1 TD
- WAT -- Sebastian Best: 8 carries, 27 yards
- WAT -- Carlton Horine: 8 carries, 18 yards
- DUD -- R J Baker:1 3 carries, 10 yards
- WAT -- Carter Everett: 5 carries, 9 yards
Receiving
- WAT -- Orlando Leon: 4-54, 1 TD
- DUD -- Franklin Stockton: 2-29
- WAT -- Joe Penley: 1-10
- WAT -- Cole Horine: 1-8
- DUD -- Michael Shaw: 1-7
SELECTED WATAUGA DEFENSIVE STANDOUTS
- Lucas Towle: 8 total tackles (6 solo), 1.5 TFL
- Isaiah Shirley: 6.5 total tackles (6 solo) 2.5 TFL
- Jake Gragg: 6 total tackles (8 assisted)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.