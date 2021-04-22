MACON, Ga. — Blowing Rock and the High Country lost a friend on April 11. Dr. Stephen Morse, 64, died in Macon, Ga. after a five-week battle with COVID-19.
At the time of his passing, Morse was the dean of the School of Business at Middle Georgia State University in Macon. He held a doctoral degree in Economics from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia, Athens.
Amanda Lugenbell, assistant director of the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority explained his relationship to Blowing Rock and the High Country.
“Steve presented research for both the Blowing Rock TDA and the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at no cost. He loved this area and was always happy to help the hospitality industry for which he was so influential while serving as chair of the School of Business Hospitality at Western Carolina University,” said Lugenbell.
Morse was a respected expert in economic development, especially as it relates to the hospitality and tourism industries. He was frequently invited to speak about the impact of the service industry on the economy at conferences on regional, national, and international stages, often as a keynote speaker.
His applied and practical research led to the development of what was dubbed an “Economic Significance of Tourism Tookkit.” The Southeast Tourism society regularly used his research and he taught a course in the organization’s STS Marketing College, a continuing education program for the travel and tourism industry.
Morse’s obituary published by the Hart Mortuary and Cremation Center, Macon, Ga., explained the impact of the educator’s research.
“Southeast Tourism Society (STS) used this research to showcase tourism’s economic impact for generating jobs, payroll, and taxes for local tourism destination marketing organizations. His system allowed those who work in tourism to show local officials and policymakers the economic impact tourism had on their communities. As a result, his economic models and his understanding of tourism’s impact have fostered growth in tourism destinations across the Southeast. He shared this model at the STS Marketing College, where he was able to provide training, over many years, to hundreds of tourism professionals.”
“A teacher, mentor, and friend to many, Steve will be greatly missed,” said Tracy Brown, executive director of the Blowing rock TDA.
