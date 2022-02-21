It is with great sorrow that we announce that Dr. Shah Mahmoud, 89, of Raleigh, N.C., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Transitions LifeCare Hospice Center in Raleigh with his daughters, Kitty and Lori by his side. Shah was born in Arghandab, Afghanistan the first son of his beloved parents Ahmad Shah Khan and Shah Bobo.
From a young age, Shah was acutely aware of the importance of a modern education and despite harsh economic realities, his keen intellect and business acumen enabled him to overcome extreme obstacles and graduate from the esteemed Ghazi High School of Kabul. The Royal Government awarded him a scholarship to study in America, and four years later he graduated summa cum laude from the University of Toledo with a B.S. and M.B.A. whilst also fulfilling his army ROTC. Shah went on to receive a Fulbright scholarship and his Ph.D. from Columbia University. A prolific scholar, Shah devoted his life to teaching and was a superb professor and mentor at several universities, ultimately retiring from the College of Business at Appalachian State University. Shah was an extraordinary man, remembered for his inquisitiveness, diverse skills, generosity, and indomitable spirit.
Shah was preceded in death by his wife Homa, and is survived by his daughter, Lori Mahmoud of Raleigh, daughter, Kitty Otero and son-in-law Michael Otero of Raleigh and Mexico City; his pride and joy grandson, Jack Winston Otero of Providence, R.I.; and his daughters, Maria and Sophia Mahmoud.
A private service for Shah will be conducted at Mt. Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens Mausoleum.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
