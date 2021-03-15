Dr. Judith Rice Rothschild, formerly of Boone, N.C., and currently of Asheville, N.C., only daughter of the late Richard and Mildred Rice, was born in Manitowoc, WI, on April 22, 1930, and passed away at Givens Estates on February 20, 2021.
After graduating from Framingham High School with highest honors in 1948 she matriculated to Wellesley College. While at Wellesley College, she majored in French and minored in English, graduating with honors in 1952. She was then awarded a Fulbright Scholarship to teach conversational English to high school students in Strasbourg, France. In 1954, she entered the doctoral program in Romance Languages and Literature on a full scholarship at Johns Hopkins University. On the first day of classes, she met her future husband of 63 years, Gerard Harry Rothschild, whom she married on June 16, 1956.
While completing research for her doctoral degree, she taught at the University of Michigan from 1959 until receiving her doctoral degree from John Hopkins University in 1968. In 1969, she was named an assistant professor of Romance Languages at Brandeis University where she continued until 1973. For the next two years, she was an assistant professor of Foreign Language at Boston University. In 1975, she and her family moved to Boone, NC, where they lived for the next 41 years. Dr. Rothschild taught at Appalachian State University for 31 years during which she was a full professor and Chairperson of the Foreign Language Department. Dr. Rothschild retired from Appalachian State University in 2006. During her career she was a prolific researcher and writer, authoring many published articles as well as two books on Marie de France.
As a founding member of the Boone Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Judith was well known for her intellectual curiosity. She thoroughly enjoyed classical music and upon her retirement could often be found at the Asheville Symphony Orchestra or listening to live streamed performances of the Metropolitan Opera. Judith was an avid traveler and enjoyed visiting many different countries and tasting various cuisines with her late husband Gerard. She was always happy to return to the Blue Ridge Mountains after her adventures. She was also a talented gardener who shared the beauty of her plants by gifting them to friends and neighbors. Judith was accepting of all faiths, loved making connections with others and did so up until her last days. She was known for her incredible grace, patience, and compassion for all.
She is survived by her daughter, Julia Rothschild Gidney and her husband Dr. Mark Gidney, of Frisco, CO; granddaughter, Davis Cecilia Gidney, of Broomfield, CO; step-granddaughter, Lisa Gidney Redman, her partner Elizabeth West, and two step-great-grandsons, Landrum and Aydan Redman, all of West Jefferson, NC.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Givens Resident Assistance Fund at Givens Estates, 2360 Sweeten Creek Road Asheville, NC 28803.
Her body has been bequeathed to the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill for medical research.
A memorial service will be held after COVID restrictions are lifted.
An online memorial register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
