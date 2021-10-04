Dr. George Benjamin Miles, 95, of Boone, N.C., passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Glenbridge Health & Rehabilitation.
Born May 14, 1926 in Erin, Tennessee, he was a son of the late George and Neva Tarwater Miles. George was a US Navy Veteran, having served during WWII and the Korean War.
He attended UT Knoxville, obtained a PhD in chemistry, and after working for several years in industry found his true vocation as a teacher he taught Chemistry at Appalachian State University for many years. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Boone where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School teacher for the Senior Ladies’ class, and Church Clerk. George also served on the advisory boards for the State Library of North Carolina and for local nursing homes.
He volunteered with the Project on Aging home delivered meals program and visited many elderly shut-ins in the area. He also loved sharing the cakes, cupcakes, and cookies he baked, tending his vegetable garden, and making jam from his backyard raspberry farm.
Dr. Miles was a compassionate man who genuinely cared about other people.
He is survived by his daughter, Margaret Miles; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Ida Miles.
No services are planned at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the organization of the donors’ choice. Online condolences may be shared with the Miles family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Miles family.
