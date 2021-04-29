BLOWING ROCK — It didn’t take long: Steve Barker and his wife owned what he affectionately called, “The Brown House” for eight years, but after a couple of hours last week it was gone.
After a single-track-hoe rumbled and ripped its way through the structure, only memories remained. And it was the same for another small house up in the northwest corner of the 0.94-acre parcel bordered by U.S. 221, Morningside Drive, and Rainey Street. Relatively speaking, they were gone in the blink of an eye.
Barker was all smiles, even taking a turn at the levers in the track-hoe that was demolishing the structures. That’s because the work on April 22 was just the beginning of his realizing another purpose for the mostly vacant land these last 20 years.
“We have a lot of special memories in these houses, but we knew that this would be happening some day because they are part of a larger plan. Our finished project should be pretty special for the Blowing Rock community,” said Barker.
The property has long been zoned commercial and once was home to a small motel, a real estate office and, of course, the once popular eatery and watering hole, Cheeseburgers in Paradise. After lying dormant for the better part of two decades, Barker and his Charlotte-based development firm, The Catellus Group, will soon start construction of The Embers Hotel.
Although the proposed 36-room hotel, restaurant and bar on an elevated plateau behind the Speckled Trout restaurant will undoubtedly be an imposing addition to the Blowing Rock landscape, it addresses the need for more in-town lodging identified in the 2008 Hyatt-Palma retail study as well as by the town’s 2014 Comprehensive Plan.
The conditional use permit approved by the town council was for 42 rooms, but Barker said the final plans submitted to the town were for a reduction to 36 rooms.
“Our updated research suggests a market demand for some larger rooms, or suites, so we have altered the internal design. The reconfiguration also reduces the number of parking spaces required,” said Barker.
The state-permitted site clearance is just a first step. Before construction can begin in earnest, Blowing Rock town manager Shane Fox said that the development firm must post a performance bond, which in this case is approximately $109,000.
Barker, whose firm is currently completing a hotel construction project in Michigan, said, “There is no reason to spend that money to post the bond until we are ready to begin construction. Because of COVID-19, weather, and regulatory issues there have been delays, to be sure, but now the project starts with this site clearance. It is the first step in site preparation.”
Barker said that once construction starts, the project should be completed within 14-18 months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.