Donna Ruth Payne, 72, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 28, 2021.
She was born June 29, 1949, in Watauga County to the late Shelby Odell Church Sr., and Mary Ruth Coffey.
Mrs. Payne and her husband Sonny lived a very full and happy life in Boone, NC and Bartrop, LA. In December 2020, Donna returned to NC to be closer to her daughter.
Mrs. Payne is survived by her daughter, Michelle Scott and wife, Stacie Scott, and grandson Jackson Scott. She is also survived by her brother, Jerry Church and wife, Tommie; one niece, Stefanie Stewart and husband, Brandon; a great-nephew (Jaxon) and niece (Lilly); and brother, Shelby Odell Church Jr. and wife, Holly.
In addition to her mother and father, she is preceded in death by her husband, Thurman (Sonny) Carroll Main.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 243 North Lee Avenue, Yadkinville, NC 27055.
Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com
