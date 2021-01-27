BOONE — Two years after its start, A Simple Gesture of the Hunger and Health Coalition has a new goal: 100,000 pounds of food collected by the end of 2021.
A Simple Gesture is an ongoing food drive with the Hunger and Health Coalition that picks up food from volunteers every two months with the next food pick up Feb. 6. ASG has collected 70,637 pounds of food to date, meaning the organization hopes to collect a total of 29,363 pounds in 2021.
Jenn Bass, the program director for A Simple Gesture, said the program has seen a steadily decreasing number of donations during the pandemic.
“We understand,” Bass said. “We’re in a global pandemic, people are trying to put food on their tables. We know that we’re not at the forefront of people’s minds, but we know that people still need help each and every day.”
Typically over the holidays, Bass said they would collect about 10,000 pounds every time. With COVID-19, ASG has collected about half to three-fourths of what they normally do. In 2020, ASG collected 23,393 pounds of food which was almost 24,000 pounds less than in 2019. Due to the pandemic, ASG canceled its pick up date in April 2020.
Currently, more than 600 donors participate in the program along with 35 businesses. ASG has had more than 468 volunteers help with driving and sorting the food during the past two years.
The Feb. 6 pickup date is the first of 2021, and Bass said they don’t have a theme for this one, but they do want people to be intentional about what they donate. Bass said ASG does not have a goal for how much they hope to pick up on Feb. 6.
“We stopped setting goals just because during a pandemic, we’re just thankful for any and all donations that we’re receiving,” Bass said. “We would love to get back to what we were normally getting. But again, this isn’t at the forefront of people’s minds.”
Typically ASG has about 30 to 40 volunteers sorting the food after each drive, but due to COVID-19 only 10 are allowed in the building at a time.
“People want to be invested into their community so we have volunteers left and right,” Bass said. “People may not be able to give monetarily or through food donations, but they’re more than happy to give up their time. We’re so thankful for that.”
Bass said they have a wait list of sorts because they are limited in the number of people who can be in a building. If someone volunteers, but there are already 10 people working in the building, they’ll be the first ones in the building next time.
“Boone is such an intertwined, little community and we have each other’s backs,” Bass said. “I’ve been here for 10 years, and I’ve seen it firsthand, not just at the hunger Health Coalition, but everywhere. People are just willing to do anything and everything they can to help their community.”
In 2020, the Hunger and Health Coalition helped 4,000 people — an increase of 1,000 from the year before. For a while, Bass said the organization was helping three to four people sign up on a daily basis.
“This isn’t like a month-long pandemic,” Bass said. “It affects people’s access to health care, their jobs. It pretty much affects everything, and especially their food security. So we imagine that as it keeps going, people are just going to need more help. It’s a sad truth.”
To sign up to be a donor for A Simple Gesture or for volunteering information, visit www.asimplegesturehc.org.
